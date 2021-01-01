Now Hiring Announcements
Now hiring BUS DRIVERS for the 2020-21 school year, $15.93 - $16.75 / per hour. Click for job details and to apply now!
Now accepting applications for CERTIFIED TEACHERS for the 2020-2021 school year. Special Education, Gifted, Elementary, Science, Math and CTE positions now available.
World Class EmployeesChandler Schools is committed to employing outstanding individuals from a culturally diverse community and providing the resources to enable them to achieve success, satisfaction, accomplishment and pride in fulfilling the mission of the school district.
Welcome to the Human Resource Department of the Chandler Unified School District. If you experience any problems with applying, please contact Talent Ed at 1-877-974-7437.Chandler Unified School District does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sex or gender, sexual orientation, disability or age in its programs and activities and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups.
During all phases of the selection process, people with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation by contacting Human Resources at (480) 812-7000.